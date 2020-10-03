Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Watch the news about Trump, but don’t borrow trouble
Episode 291
Oct 2, 2020

Kai and Molly react to the news that the president is headed to Walter Read hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

We had a few news stories ready to discuss today, but shortly before the taping, President Donald Trump flew to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 last night. This episode is mostly our reactions to that news, with this key takeaway: Things could get very bad very fast, but let’s unclench a bit as we await news about Trump’s condition.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Thanks again to everyone for making our fall pledge drive a huge success. We more than doubled our goal — the video of Kai and Molly’s pumpkin beer taste test drops Monday!

