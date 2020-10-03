Watch the news about Trump, but don’t borrow trouble
We had a few news stories ready to discuss today, but shortly before the taping, President Donald Trump flew to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 last night. This episode is mostly our reactions to that news, with this key takeaway: Things could get very bad very fast, but let’s unclench a bit as we await news about Trump’s condition.
Thanks again to everyone for making our fall pledge drive a huge success. We more than doubled our goal — the video of Kai and Molly’s pumpkin beer taste test drops Monday!
