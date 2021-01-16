I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Wait, what happened to that vaccine stockpile??
Episode 349
Jan 15, 2021

Wait, what happened to that vaccine stockpile??

We'll get you caught up.

Given the state of the democracy right now, you’d be forgiven for taking your eye off the COVID-19 vaccine ball. Today, we’ll catch you up on how the rollout is going — or, uh, not going. Plus: what MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was doing at the White House and our capsule reviews of “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We’re approaching our four-year anniversary of doing this show. On that very first episode, we heard from voters on both sides of the political aisle. And so, we want to hear from you again: What do you want people on the other side to know about you? Depending on your politics, feel free to define the “other side” however you like. Send us your answer —voice memo is best — at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

