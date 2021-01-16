Wait, what happened to that vaccine stockpile??
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Given the state of the democracy right now, you’d be forgiven for taking your eye off the COVID-19 vaccine ball. Today, we’ll catch you up on how the rollout is going — or, uh, not going. Plus: what MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was doing at the White House and our capsule reviews of “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Vaccine reserve was exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it, dashing hopes of expanded access” from the Washington Post
- “Covid-19 Vaccine Leaders Waited Months to Approve Distribution Plan” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Photos capture notes from Trump ally leaving the White House on Friday” from The New York Times
- This Defense Department transcript of a press gaggle with acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller
- “Atomic Blonde”
Finally: We’re approaching our four-year anniversary of doing this show. On that very first episode, we heard from voters on both sides of the political aisle. And so, we want to hear from you again: What do you want people on the other side to know about you? Depending on your politics, feel free to define the “other side” however you like. Send us your answer —voice memo is best — at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.