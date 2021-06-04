Wait, the NFL was doing *what*?
It’s the first week of summer — culturally, if not meteorologically. Changing of the seasons is a great time to start anew on some things, like redistributing vaccines for example; and to stop doing other things, like Facebook’s policy carve outs for politicians or the NFL’s shocking “race-norming” practice. We’ll talk about all of it, plus a whale vomit jackpot.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden admin reveals plans for first 25 million donated vaccine doses” from Politico
- “NFL to halt ‘race-norming,’ review Black claims” from ESPN
- “‘Race Norming’ Blamed for Denying Payouts to Ex-NFL Players With Dementia” from the University of California, San Francisco
- “Giving people money works. Honestly.” from The Washington Post’s opinion section
- “COVID-19 cases hit their lowest point in the U.S. since the pandemic began” from Axios
- “Biden called Larry Summers to discuss his economic plans” from The Washington Post
- “Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban” from The Verge
- “Trump deplatforms himself” from Platformer
- “Meditation app backs Naomi Osaka after French Open withdrawal, vows to pay player fines” from Fox Business
- “Fishermen Net Once-In-Lifetime Find: $1.5 Million Worth of Whale Vomit” from Insider
- “United will buy 15 ultrafast airplanes from start-up Boom Supersonic” from CNBC
