Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Wait, the NFL was doing *what*?
Episode 446
Jun 3, 2021

Wait, the NFL was doing *what*?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On this grab-bag episode, we learn about "race-norming" and ambergris.

It’s the first week of summer — culturally, if not meteorologically. Changing of the seasons is a great time to start anew on some things, like redistributing vaccines for example; and to stop doing other things, like Facebook’s policy carve outs for politicians or the NFL’s shocking “race-norming” practice. We’ll talk about all of it, plus a whale vomit jackpot.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
A few days in the life of a restaurant owner this spring
A few days in the life of a restaurant owner this spring
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?