Voting and economics have always been intertwined

Just a note: We recorded this episode Friday afternoon, before the news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at 87.

Who can afford to vote? On the season premiere of “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais looks into the history of voting rights in this country and their long relationship with socioeconomic status. She’s filling in for Kai Ryssdal on our weekly happy hour episode to talk about it. Plus: the latest controversy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

According to Jewish tradition, a person who dies on Rosh Hashanah, which began tonight, is a tzaddik, a person of great righteousness. Baruch Dayan HaEmet. — Ruth Franklin (@ruth_franklin) September 19, 2020

