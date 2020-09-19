SpecialsElections 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Voting and economics have always been intertwined
Episode 281
Sep 18, 2020

Voting and economics have always been intertwined

"This Is Uncomfortable" host Reema Khrais joins our happy hour episode to talk about it.

Just a note: We recorded this episode Friday afternoon, before the news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at 87.

Who can afford to vote? On the season premiere of “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais looks into the history of voting rights in this country and their long relationship with socioeconomic status. She’s filling in for Kai Ryssdal on our weekly happy hour episode to talk about it. Plus: the latest controversy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us for our YouTube live stream today. Sorry for the abrupt end, we’re working on a better, more stable internet connection for next week.

