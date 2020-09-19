Voting and economics have always been intertwined
Just a note: We recorded this episode Friday afternoon, before the news broke that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at 87.
Who can afford to vote? On the season premiere of “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais looks into the history of voting rights in this country and their long relationship with socioeconomic status. She’s filling in for Kai Ryssdal on our weekly happy hour episode to talk about it. Plus: the latest controversy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- The latest episode of Reema’s podcast “This Is Uncomfortable”
- “How Republicans Undermined Ex-Felon Voting Rights in Florida” from The New York Times
- “CDC updates, again, guidelines on testing people without coronavirus symptoms” from CNN
- “Shia LaBeouf smoked a joint and went shirtless for a charity table read with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and other A-listers” from Insider
- “It’s Friday! You deserve this.” from the Bloggess
- Finally, here’s the tweet Molly quoted at the top of the show:
