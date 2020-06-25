Verizon boycotts Facebook (for a month)

Joining the likes of REI, Patagonia and others, Verizon is the biggest company by far to pull advertising from Facebook to protest the social media company’s moderation policies and overall corporate approach to combating misinformation. Can a boycott that’s just a month long lead to lasting change? We’ll talk about it. Plus: The country’s mayors speak out about racism in criminal justice.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we’re talking about today:

People are laughing at this, but I’ve interviewed so many people whose parents, spouses, friends, etc. have been swallowed by this stuff. It’s not fringe and it’s not benign. https://t.co/0t1vSVInPn — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) June 25, 2020