Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Verizon boycotts Facebook (for a month)
Episode 222
Jun 25, 2020

Verizon boycotts Facebook (for a month)

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Will going after Facebook's ad revenue get the social media giant to take more action on misinformation?

Joining the likes of REI, Patagonia and others, Verizon is the biggest company by far to pull advertising from Facebook to protest the social media company’s moderation policies and overall corporate approach to combating misinformation. Can a boycott that’s just a month long lead to lasting change? We’ll talk about it. Plus: The country’s mayors speak out about racism in criminal justice.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we’re talking about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer