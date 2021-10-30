Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
VCs are getting into crypto. Here’s why that should worry you.
Oct 29, 2021
Episode 549

VCs are getting into crypto. Here’s why that should worry you.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: the Starbucks' unions, new vaccine approvals and another round of our favorite game Half- Full/Half Empty.

Even if you don’t know the name Marc Andreessen, you’ve probably interacted with one of his companies. He’s the man behind some of the very first web browsers, Mosaic and Netscape, a Facebook board member and a venture capitalist with investments Twitter, Lyft, Roblox, Airbnb, Stripe and more. He’s also getting into crypto, and that makes us nervous. On today’s show, Kai Ryssdal talks about it with guest co-host Marielle Segarra. Plus: the Starbucks’ unions, new vaccine approvals and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube for this episode! We’re live Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for happy hour! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:19 PM PDT
21:25
4:16 PM PDT
26:37
2:05 PM PDT
1:50
8:05 AM PDT
7:12
3:00 AM PDT
8:34
Oct 28, 2021
32:23
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Smoother sailing this winter for the cruise industry?
Smoother sailing this winter for the cruise industry?
New name, same Zuck
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
New name, same Zuck
The changing climate is driving up home insurance claims, and rates
A Warmer World
The changing climate is driving up home insurance claims, and rates
Are YouTube creators and Twitch streamers included in the monthly jobs report?
I've Always Wondered ...
Are YouTube creators and Twitch streamers included in the monthly jobs report?