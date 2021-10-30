VCs are getting into crypto. Here’s why that should worry you.
Even if you don’t know the name Marc Andreessen, you’ve probably interacted with one of his companies. He’s the man behind some of the very first web browsers, Mosaic and Netscape, a Facebook board member and a venture capitalist with investments Twitter, Lyft, Roblox, Airbnb, Stripe and more. He’s also getting into crypto, and that makes us nervous. On today’s show, Kai Ryssdal talks about it with guest co-host Marielle Segarra. Plus: the Starbucks’ unions, new vaccine approvals and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “FDA Clears Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Young Children” from The New York Times
- “Starbucks workers will vote on union at 3 Buffalo stores” from ABC News
- “Big Hires, Big Money and a D.C. Blitz: A Bold Plan to Dominate Crypto” from The New York Times
- “Pandemic Cigarette-Smoking Boom Appears to Be Over” from The Wall Street Journal
- And our Half Full/Half Empty topics: SPACs in the dictionary, Patagonia’s Facebook boycott, Hertz’s green pledge, the McRib NFT and Marielle’s new fridge.
- “Jumping the shark”
