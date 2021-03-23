The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Vaccine supply and demand are about to flip
Season 5 | Episode 394
Mar 22, 2021

Vaccine supply and demand are about to flip

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We're headed to a situation where there are more vaccines than people ready to take them.

With 127 million “jabs” administered in America so far, and more manufacturers on their way to Food and Drug Administration approval, the market for vaccines is about to change very quickly. What happens to the holdouts? We’ll talk about it. But first, a bit of news on Facebook and online privacy. Plus, a new tool to get out of your Zoom meetings.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Time for U.S. to share more COVID vaccines?
COVID-19
Time for U.S. to share more COVID vaccines?
Movie theaters reopen without their biggest moneymaker: snacks
Movie theaters reopen without their biggest moneymaker: snacks

Investor challenge!
Help raise $50k to jumpstart season two of “Million Bazillion”

DONATE TODAY
Work-from-home benefits may not outweigh long-term costs
Workplace Culture
Work-from-home benefits may not outweigh long-term costs