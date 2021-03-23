Vaccine supply and demand are about to flip
With 127 million “jabs” administered in America so far, and more manufacturers on their way to Food and Drug Administration approval, the market for vaccines is about to change very quickly. What happens to the holdouts? We’ll talk about it. But first, a bit of news on Facebook and online privacy. Plus, a new tool to get out of your Zoom meetings.
- “U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Facebook appeal in user tracking lawsuit” from Reuters
- “The US is about to reach a surprise milestone: too many vaccines, not enough takers” from MIT Technology Review
- “Congress passes bill to allow VA to vaccinate all vets, spouses, caregivers” from Stars and Stripes
- “How Much Weight Did We Gain During Lockdowns? 2 Pounds a Month, Study Hints” from The New York Times
- “Zoom Escaper lets you sabotage your own meetings with audio problems, crying babies, and more” from The Verge
