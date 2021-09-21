The U.S. isn’t the only one that can break the global economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A massive Chinese real estate company is freaking out the global markets. The Evergrande Group is sitting on tons of debt, and investors worry it could go broke and send ripple effects throughout China and beyond. We’ll explain the Evergrande crisis. Plus, you’re awesome! A big shoutout to all the “Make Me Smart” listeners who helped us beat our fundraising goal. And please send photos of you in your banana pants!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Evergrande Blowup Ensnares Stocks With Very Little Link to China” from Bloomberg
- “Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley’s Pursuit of Power: Excerpt” from New York Magazine
- “Opinion | Janet Yellen: Congress, Raise the Debt Limit” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Covid-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is safe and shows ‘robust’ antibody response, Pfizer says” from CNN
- “My 80s TV!”
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.