Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The U.S. isn’t the only one that can break the global economy
Sep 20, 2021
Episode 521

The U.S. isn’t the only one that can break the global economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
China can, too.

A massive Chinese real estate company is freaking out the global markets. The Evergrande Group is sitting on tons of debt, and investors worry it could go broke and send ripple effects throughout China and beyond. We’ll explain the Evergrande crisis. Plus, you’re awesome! A big shoutout to all the “Make Me Smart” listeners who helped us beat our fundraising goal. And please send photos of you in your banana pants! 

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:26 PM PDT
19:08
4:00 PM PDT
27:52
1:58 PM PDT
1:50
7:30 AM PDT
9:41
2:24 AM PDT
8:23
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Vinyl records are selling at twice the clip of a year ago with no signs of slowing down
Vinyl records are selling at twice the clip of a year ago with no signs of slowing down
Some school districts are having a hard time finding substitute teachers
COVID-19
Some school districts are having a hard time finding substitute teachers
Floating traffic jam at California ports sets record
Floating traffic jam at California ports sets record
Does the Federal Reserve have the power to fight climate change?
Does the Federal Reserve have the power to fight climate change?