Unburden yourself from Facebook guilt

Tell us if this sounds familiar: The endless string of controversies around user data, disinformation, anticompetitive practices, QAnon and more have soured you on Facebook, big time. But where else are you going to keep up with your family, your neighborhood or your kids’ school? That’s the conundrum facing one of our listeners, and we give the best advice we can on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, your questions about airline bailouts, conference swag and interest rates.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “U.S. railroad Amtrak warns of 2,400 additional job losses without new bailout” from Reuters
- “Bringing public transit back from the coronavirus pandemic” from Axios
- “Trump, Republicans Divided on Stimulus as Pelosi Demands Revamp” from The Washington Post
- “How to quit Facebook” from Consumer Reports
- “I tried and failed to quit Facebook. Here’s what I did instead.” from Fast Company
- “Conference swag companies crushed by coronavirus cancellations: More hand sanitizer, please” from Fortune
- “Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023” from Associated Press
