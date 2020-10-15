Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Unburden yourself from Facebook guilt
Episode 299
Oct 14, 2020

Plus, we're answering your questions about airline bailouts, conference swag and interest rates.

Tell us if this sounds familiar: The endless string of controversies around user data, disinformation, anticompetitive practices, QAnon and more have soured you on Facebook, big time. But where else are you going to keep up with your family, your neighborhood or your kids’ school? That’s the conundrum facing one of our listeners, and we give the best advice we can on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, your questions about airline bailouts, conference swag and interest rates.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

