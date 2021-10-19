U.S. climate goals on the line
Here’s a sign that we need action on climate change: Water levels in one of the world’s most iconic lakes, Lake Tahoe, have plummeted. That’s not good. Federal climate legislation could help, but basically the entire GOP and Democrat Joe Manchin are opposed. We’ll discuss what that means for our climate priorities at home and abroad. Plus, the superrich are getting richer, and a poetic Make Me Smile moment.
