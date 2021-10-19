Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

U.S. climate goals on the line
Oct 18, 2021
Episode 540

U.S. climate goals on the line

Plus, a lightning round of stories on this What Did We Miss Monday.

Here’s a sign that we need action on climate change: Water levels in one of the world’s most iconic lakes, Lake Tahoe, have plummeted. That’s not good. Federal climate legislation could help, but basically the entire GOP and Democrat Joe Manchin are opposed. We’ll discuss what that means for our climate priorities at home and abroad. Plus, the superrich are getting richer, and a poetic Make Me Smile moment.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What’s making you smile these days? Let us know. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

