As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 170
Apr 13, 2020
Trump alone can’t reopen the economy, so who can?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Is it a group of governors? Is it your employer? It's complicated.
Subscribe on
President Donald Trump has said repeatedly, including during this taping, that he alone has the authority to reopen this economy after we’re past the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s not true, and several governors have banded together to go their own way. But it’s not that simple. We’ll talk through it. Plus: What do consumers really want from Amazon, other than stuff?
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer