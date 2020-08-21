This was always where things were going
Today we ask, with respect to … everything, “Why didn’t the right people see this coming?” Between the ride-share industry’s brinksmanship in California and the mess on college campuses as they attempt to reopen, we’re feeling a bit hollowed out. But that’s Thursday for you. Step away with us as we contemplate the passage of time….
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Appeals court grants Uber and Lyft a temporary reprieve following threats to shut down in California” from CNBC
- “When Capitalists Go on Strike” from Jacobin
- “Gathering on Quad could shut down campus, SU official says” from the Daily Orange
- “Joe Biden: An Old Man Trying to Lead a Young Country” from Politico
- And finally, a clip from Molly’s favorite episode of “Drunk History,” which was canceled today after six seasons.
