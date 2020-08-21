SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

This was always where things were going
Episode 261
Aug 20, 2020

This was always where things were going

For Uber and Lyft. For college campuses handling the coronavirus. The list goes on.

Today we ask, with respect to … everything, “Why didn’t the right people see this coming?” Between the ride-share industry’s brinksmanship in California and the mess on college campuses as they attempt to reopen, we’re feeling a bit hollowed out. But that’s Thursday for you. Step away with us as we contemplate the passage of time….

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Finally, don’t forget to join us tomorrow on our YouTube channel for our weekly happy hour episode! Subscribe so you won’t miss it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
