COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your support makes a difference – now more than ever. GIVE NOW
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
This recession curve could take many shapes
Episode 195
May 18, 2020

This recession curve could take many shapes

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A "W"? A "K"? A Nike swoosh?

Is it a “V”? A “W”? What about a Nike swoosh? What about a “K”? Stay with us. Also meeting up here today: Masayoshi Son, Chuck E. Cheese and Jesus Christ.

Here links to some of the stories we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer

Marketplace matters, especially now.


Every Investor makes our journalism stronger.

Support marketplace