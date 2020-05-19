Episode 195
May 18, 2020
This recession curve could take many shapes
A "W"? A "K"? A Nike swoosh?
Is it a “V”? A “W”? What about a Nike swoosh? What about a “K”? Stay with us. Also meeting up here today: Masayoshi Son, Chuck E. Cheese and Jesus Christ.
Here links to some of the stories we talked about today:
- “Target extends $2-an-hour coronavirus pay bump through July 4” in the Star Tribune
- This tweet.
- “Tesla’s Production Restart Could Ease Path to Inclusion in S&P 500 Index” in the Wall Street Journal
- “Jesus Christ was also misunderstood, Masayoshi Son tells investors” in the Financial Times
- Plus this gem from the Financial Times comment section.
- “Trying to Support a Local Pizza Joint? Just Make Sure It Isn’t Actually Chuck E. Cheese” in Food & Wine
