This is why the internet is so annoying right now

You know how it goes. You click on an article, but you can’t read it without tussling with a series of pop-ups, banners and prompts. “Yes, I accept cookies.” “No, I don’t want your newsletter.” “Sure, I’ll turn off my ad blocker.” “Whoops, I hit the paywall.” It’s not ideal. One of our listeners wants to know what happens if we don’t click “OK,” and the answer leads us to revisit our old friend, the General Data Protection Regulation. Plus, we answer more of your questions about cryptocurrency and coffee beer.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

