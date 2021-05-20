This is why the internet is so annoying right now
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
You know how it goes. You click on an article, but you can’t read it without tussling with a series of pop-ups, banners and prompts. “Yes, I accept cookies.” “No, I don’t want your newsletter.” “Sure, I’ll turn off my ad blocker.” “Whoops, I hit the paywall.” It’s not ideal. One of our listeners wants to know what happens if we don’t click “OK,” and the answer leads us to revisit our old friend, the General Data Protection Regulation. Plus, we answer more of your questions about cryptocurrency and coffee beer.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Colonial Pipeline CEO Tells Why He Paid Hackers a $4.4 Million Ransom” from The Wall Street Journal
- This episode of Chris Hayes’ MSNBC podcast, “Why Is This Happening?” which was all about cryptocurrency
- “Where can I spend Bitcoin?” from Coinbase
- “Elon Musk tweets ‘diamond hands’ emoji amid bitcoin drop, implying Tesla won’t sell” from CNBC
- Our episode about Bitcoin from last month
- “The EU doesn’t trust its citizens’ data in the hands of the U.S.” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “The 27 Essential Coffee Beers, Ranked” from Thrillist
- “Why the intersection of coffee and beer has become a dominant force in craft brewing” from The Chicago Tribune
Cheers to making it through this year! Donate today to get our new Mason jar mug and “Stonktails” recipe book: marketplace.org/givesmart
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.
The team
Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.