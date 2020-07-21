Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
This is the whole ballgame, folks
Episode 237
Jul 20, 2020

This is the whole ballgame, folks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We're talking about the country, not baseball. (Although we're talking a little bit about baseball too.)

The vast majority of Americans support the United States Postal Service, but the president is not a fan, and apparently neither is the Trump-donor-turned-postmaster-general-appointee Louis DeJoy. Today, we’ll look at what a new postmaster general could mean for the institution, and the stakes as millions of people vote by mail this fall. Plus: The federal agents we talked about last week are planning to expand to Chicago. Happy Monday.

Here’s what we’re talking about on the show today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
How much will a coronavirus vaccine cost?
COVID-19
How much will a coronavirus vaccine cost?
Diversity recruitment is booming, but retention remains a "huge issue"
Race and Economy
Diversity recruitment is booming, but retention remains a "huge issue"
During shutdown, do U.S. or Chinese food delivery apps have the edge?
During shutdown, do U.S. or Chinese food delivery apps have the edge?
Why do political parties still hold conventions? (Hint: $$$)
Why do political parties still hold conventions? (Hint: $$$)