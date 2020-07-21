This is the whole ballgame, folks
The vast majority of Americans support the United States Postal Service, but the president is not a fan, and apparently neither is the Trump-donor-turned-postmaster-general-appointee Louis DeJoy. Today, we’ll look at what a new postmaster general could mean for the institution, and the stakes as millions of people vote by mail this fall. Plus: The federal agents we talked about last week are planning to expand to Chicago. Happy Monday.
Here’s what we’re talking about on the show today:
- Molly, who’s back from vacation, tried to abide by this advice in Bloomberg
- “Trump’s new postmaster general could corrupt a key institution ahead of Election Day” from NBC News
- “Trump-donor postmaster general targets cost cuts even as Postal Service looks set to play pivotal role in November election” from MarketWatch
- “Senate Democrats want the USPS to explain how it’s going to handle vote-by-mail in November” from Vox
- “Trump expected to send new federal force to Chicago this week to battle violence, but plan’s full scope is a question mark” from the Chicago Tribune
- An interview with Chris David, the veteran who was beaten by federal law enforcement officers over the weekend, from our colleagues at Southern California Public Radio
- “Need a trim? Newsom allows haircuts, salon services to resume outdoors amid coronavirus” from the LA Times
- “Fauci to throw 1st pitch at Yankees-Nationals opener in DC” from the Associated Press
- Finally, this Make Me Smart drinking game made us smile:
