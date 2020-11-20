This is American exceptionalism
It’s almost hack to say at this point, but it’s worth remembering: If what President Donald Trump and his campaign are doing right now — refusing to concede a called election, eroding trust in the democratic process, asking for ballots to be tossed — if all that was happening in another country, we’d be talking about it very differently. It’s worth unpacking why that is, which we’ll do today. But first: We’ll explain the feud between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell and present yet more evidence that you should stay home for Thanksgiving. Seriously.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “The coronavirus risk for a big Thanksgiving dinner in your community” from The Washington Post
- “Don’t rely on a negative test result to see your family for Thanksgiving” from CNN
- “Treasury moves to end several crisis-era programs, drawing pushback from the Fed” from CNBC
- “Federal Reserve’s Emergency Loan Programs at Center of Political Fight” from The New York Times
- “Dog at Delaware SPCA for 866 days finds forever home” from Fox 29 Philadelphia
- This Twitter exchange between Chef José Andrés and Chris Krebs, the recently fired director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Kai’s interview with Andrés from 2018
