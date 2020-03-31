As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 160
Mar 30, 2020
Things can always get worse
Specifically, when you're talking about the jobs report. It's a lagging indicator, and there's a doozy coming Friday.
The March jobs report is due out Friday, and it’s not going to be pretty. But thanks to some wonkery with how the Bureau of Labor Statistics handles its data, the reality is probably a lot worse than the numbers will look. We’ll explain. Plus, we’ll talk about making your own masks, finding “Joy” when you’re stuck at home and — sorry, why is Nancy Pelosi out shopping?
What happened today?
