Thick thighs (and rats) save lives
You may have heard the expression “thick thighs save lives.” And we have a story today about a rat who’s kept people in Cambodia safe from landmines. What about a rat with thick thighs? It’d probably be unstoppable. We’ll get into all of it on this very silly episode of Economics on Tap, but first we have to talk about Florida reopening and how big banks are spending this campaign season. TGIF!
Here’s a list of stories we talked about today:
- “Wall Street is shunning Trump. Campaign donations to Biden are five times larger” from CNN
- “Gov. DeSantis moves to fully reopen Florida bars and restaurants and go to Phase 3” from the Miami Herald
- “Chunky thighs and wide hips linked to long life expectancy” from The Times
- “Rat called Magawa awarded prestigious gold medal for Cambodia landmine detection” from NBC News
The team
