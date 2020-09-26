Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Thick thighs (and rats) save lives
Episode 286
Sep 25, 2020

Thick thighs (and rats) save lives

It's a very silly (but sober!) edition of our Friday happy hour.

You may have heard the expression “thick thighs save lives.” And we have a story today about a rat who’s kept people in Cambodia safe from landmines. What about a rat with thick thighs? It’d probably be unstoppable. We’ll get into all of it on this very silly episode of Economics on Tap, but first we have to talk about Florida reopening and how big banks are spending this campaign season. TGIF!

Here’s a list of stories we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
