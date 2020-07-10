They’re banning TikTok, Ma
Things felt so quaint when we covered the video app TikTok on the show last year. Lil Nas X was topping the chart, and parent company ByteDance had just racked up a few million in Federal Trade Commission fines. Now, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is floating a ban on Chinese social media apps, citing national security concerns, and that’s got Molly’s son and other teens on edge. We’ll talk about it, plus parking lots and roller coasters.
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we’re talking about today:
- “I’ve Seen a Future Without Cars, and It’s Amazing” from The New York Times
- Our episode about TikTok from last summer
- “TikTok likes and views are broken as community worries over potential US ban” from TechCrunch
- “How the Trump administration could ‘ban’ TikTok” from the Verge
- “Reopened Theme Parks Ban Screaming on Roller Coasters. Riders Are Howling.” from The Wall Street Journal
