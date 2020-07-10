Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

They’re banning TikTok, Ma
Episode 231
Jul 9, 2020

They’re banning TikTok, Ma

Y'all mind if I scream (inside my heart)?

Things felt so quaint when we covered the video app TikTok on the show last year. Lil Nas X was topping the chart, and parent company ByteDance had just racked up a few million in Federal Trade Commission fines. Now, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is floating a ban on Chinese social media apps, citing national security concerns, and that’s got Molly’s son and other teens on edge. We’ll talk about it, plus parking lots and roller coasters.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we’re talking about today:

Finally, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and join Kai and Molly tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Pacific for happy hour!

