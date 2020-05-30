These are broken times
It’s been a long week, so we went live on YouTube Friday to talk about what’s happening in Minneapolis, our hobbled economy and President Donald Trump’s leadership over a drink. In lighter news, we’ll also discuss how to leave your dog at home after the pandemic and “Haircut Night in America.”
Here are links to some of the stories we talked about today:
- “If We Had a Real Leader” by David Brooks in The New York Times
- George Washington crossing the Delaware River
- This photo from the Associated Press
- “Every worker has covid at one US farm on eve of harvest” in the San Francisco Chronicle
- “How to Prepare Your Dog to Be Left at Home Alone (Again)” in The New York Times
- CBS’ “Haircut Night in America”
