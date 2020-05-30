COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
These are broken times
Episode 203
May 29, 2020

These are broken times

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's been a long week, so we went live on YouTube Friday to talk about what's happening in Minneapolis, our hobbled economy and President Trump's leadership over a drink.

It’s been a long week, so we went live on YouTube Friday to talk about what’s happening in Minneapolis, our hobbled economy and President Donald Trump’s leadership over a drink. In lighter news, we’ll also discuss how to leave your dog at home after the pandemic and “Haircut Night in America.”

Here are links to some of the stories we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live! Don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss a live video.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference