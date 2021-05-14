The White House trains its sights on for-profit colleges
For-profit schools got a bit of a break under the Trump administration, but no longer. The former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now in charge of student loans at the Education Department, and he’s hitting some schools’ bottom line. Marketplace reporter Amy Scott is with us to talk about it today. Plus: the politicization of unemployment, New York City homes under $100K and, of course, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask rules.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden Administration takes first stand against for-profit colleges” from Bloomberg
- “Colonial Pipeline Paid Hackers Nearly $5 Million in Ransom” also from Bloomberg
- “Gov. Ducey to end extra $300 in Arizona unemployment benefits; state will give bonuses to those who get jobs” from the Arizona Republic
- “CDC says fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks indoors” from Axios
- “There Are Only 7 Homes in New York City Under $100,000” from Curbed
