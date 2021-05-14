Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

The White House trains its sights on for-profit colleges
Episode 432
May 13, 2021

The White House trains its sights on for-profit colleges

Plus: the politicization of unemployment, New York City homes under $100K and, of course, the CDC's new mask rules.

For-profit schools got a bit of a break under the Trump administration, but no longer. The former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now in charge of student loans at the Education Department, and he’s hitting some schools’ bottom line. Marketplace reporter Amy Scott is with us to talk about it today. Plus: the politicization of unemployment, New York City homes under $100K and, of course, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask rules.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

