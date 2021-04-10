The weirdest trade secrets
Guest host Scott Tong brought a truly wild story to this grab-bag Friday episode. Coca-Cola is accusing a former employee of stealing trade secrets — not the formula for what goes in the can, but the can itself. We’ll talk about it, some other weird trade secrets and, oh yeah, a 3,000-year-old lost city in Egypt. Plus, another round of our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Coca-Cola trade secret theft underscores importance of insider threat early detection” from CSO
- “Former Coke Scientist Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Venture” from The Wall Street Journal
- Plus more trade secrets involving Oreos, popcorn and Hooters.
- “A 3,000-year-old ‘lost golden city’ has been unearthed in Egypt” from The Washington Post
- Plus, some bonus dollar-store content
- “Can businesses deny you entry if you don’t have a vaccine passport?” from Marketplace
- “COVID vaccines at Dollar General would boost access for low-income populations, study says” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “What if gig workers could train the algorithms that determine their pay?” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “Why it’s so hard to strike a deal on a global corporate tax” from “Marketplace”
- “Kim Kardashian West Is Officially A Billionaire” from Forbes
