The weirdest trade secrets
Episode 407
Apr 9, 2021

The weirdest trade secrets

Plus, a 3,000-year-old lost city in Egypt and another round of our favorite game, "Half Full/Half Empty."

Guest host Scott Tong brought a truly wild story to this grab-bag Friday episode. Coca-Cola is accusing a former employee of stealing trade secrets — not the formula for what goes in the can, but the can itself. We’ll talk about it, some other weird trade secrets and, oh yeah, a 3,000-year-old lost city in Egypt. Plus, another round of our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

