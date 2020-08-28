SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The weirdest thing happening in American business right now
Episode 266
Aug 27, 2020

The weirdest thing happening in American business right now

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Not that thing, the other thing.

No, not Amazon’s new tone-policing wearable, though we’ll get to that. And no, not the Fed turning up the heat on inflation — but we’ll cover that, too. The weirdest thing happening at this very weird time is that Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft to buy TikTok. On today’s show, we’ll talk about why a retail giant would want to own a video app. We’ll also talk a little bit about poop. It’s a weird day.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Why companies still rely on Internet Explorer
Why companies still rely on Internet Explorer
The credit union that aims to be a "lifeboat" in times of crises
The credit union that aims to be a "lifeboat" in times of crises
Is the economy in a V-shaped recovery?
COVID-19
Is the economy in a V-shaped recovery?
People need basic resources to evacuate safely from disaster zones
COVID-19
People need basic resources to evacuate safely from disaster zones