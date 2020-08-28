The weirdest thing happening in American business right now
No, not Amazon’s new tone-policing wearable, though we’ll get to that. And no, not the Fed turning up the heat on inflation — but we’ll cover that, too. The weirdest thing happening at this very weird time is that Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft to buy TikTok. On today’s show, we’ll talk about why a retail giant would want to own a video app. We’ll also talk a little bit about poop. It’s a weird day.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- The Federal Reserve’s “Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy”
- “TikTok Is Said to Wrestle With Two Competing Offers” from The New York Times
- “Amazon’s creepy new health wearable analyzes your voice and your body” from The Washington Post
- Updates on Gap’s surprisingly strong earnings, from The New York Times
- “What sewage water can tell us about the spread of COVID-19” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “Would-be stormchasers in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ observed Hurricane Laura in real-time” from The Washington Post
- Just a really good photo of the moon
