Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The Washington … Red Tails?
Episode 235
Jul 16, 2020

The Washington … Red Tails?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The potential new name is making us smile on this Hollowed-Out Shell Thursday.

The Red Tails is just one name being kicked around for Washington, D.C.’s National Football League franchise, and it’s our favorite so far. That’s what made us smile today, but first we have to talk about this pandemic recovery plan … that doesn’t mention the pandemic.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Don’t forget to join Kai Ryssdal and “This Is Uncomfortable” host Reema Khrais for our live happy hour episode tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT. Subscribe on YouTube so you don’t miss it!

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Why do political parties still hold conventions? (Hint: $$$)
Why do political parties still hold conventions? (Hint: $$$)
Moms are reducing work hours 4-5 times more than dads during pandemic
COVID-19
Moms are reducing work hours 4-5 times more than dads during pandemic
Some of Twitter's biggest accounts got hacked. It could have been much worse.
Some of Twitter's biggest accounts got hacked. It could have been much worse.
Why are some of the Disney theme parks opening while others remain closed as COVID-19 surges?
COVID-19
Why are some of the Disney theme parks opening while others remain closed as COVID-19 surges?