The Washington … Red Tails?
The Red Tails is just one name being kicked around for Washington, D.C.’s National Football League franchise, and it’s our favorite so far. That’s what made us smile today, but first we have to talk about this pandemic recovery plan … that doesn’t mention the pandemic.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “A True Economic Stimulus Plan” from the Wall Street Journal
- “Mortgage rates fall below 3% for first time ever” from CNN
- “If Washington picks Red Tails, Tuskegee Airmen nonprofit wants to make sure it’s done right” from the Washington Post
- The Gateway Eagles of Missouri
- This streaming performance of “Amadeus” and the Kennedy Center’s “Couch Concerts.”
