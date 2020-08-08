The virus is the economy
Talks for a now-overdue coronavirus aid package collapsed going into the weekend, with President Trump weighing what he can do with executive orders. Meanwhile, the country has passed 200,000 “excess deaths.” We know we’ve had some bummer episodes this week, but we do bring this one back with a heartfelt appreciation of Phil Collins’ masterpiece “In the Air Tonight.”
Thanks to everyone who joined us for the livestream! Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss the next one. Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Tracking the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the United States” from The New York Times
- “Coronavirus relief talks collapse on Capitol Hill as Trump readies executive actions” from the Washington Post
- “Convalescent Plasma Is Looking Like A Coronavirus Success Story” from BuzzFeed
- This beautiful appreciation of “In the Air Tonight”
- “The 2020 Perseid meteor shower peaks soon: Here’s how to watch the show” from CNET
- Finally, Kimberly’s Uncle Davids, one of whom is celebrating a birthday today!
