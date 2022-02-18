“The virus is no longer in charge of the economy”

Earlier today, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a “next phase” pandemic plan that includes easing restrictions and focusing on prevention and readiness for any future COVID-19 surges. Plus, a couple of shell-shaking climate updates and some auto-related Make Me Smiles to wrap up this Hollowed Out Shell Thursday.

Sign up for the Make Me Smart newsletter (or any other Marketplace newsletter) by Feb. 28 and be entered to win a signed Vintage Kai T-shirt.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today: