“The virus is no longer in charge of the economy”
Earlier today, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a “next phase” pandemic plan that includes easing restrictions and focusing on prevention and readiness for any future COVID-19 surges. Plus, a couple of shell-shaking climate updates and some auto-related Make Me Smiles to wrap up this Hollowed Out Shell Thursday.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Sea-level rise will rise one foot along U.S. coastlines by 2050, government says from The Washington Post
- Western ‘Megadrought’ Is the Worst in ,1200 Years from Scientific American
- What does California’s drought mean for the rest of the country? from Marketplace
- A Third of America’s Economy Is Concentrated in Just 31 Counties from Bloomberg
- Covid Live Updates: California Unveils Plan to Treat Coronavirus as Manageable Risk from The New York Times
- Cargo Ship Full of Porsches, Bentleys and VWs Is On Fire and Adrift in the Atlantic from The Drive
- Taras Grescoe’s Twitter thread about Paris’ car-free zone
- Here are 11 more cities that have joined the car-free revolution from Fast Company
