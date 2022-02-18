Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Enter for your chance to win a signed "Vintage Kai" T-shirt Sign Up
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
“The virus is no longer in charge of the economy”
Feb 17, 2022
Episode 603

“The virus is no longer in charge of the economy”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
So what does that look like?

Earlier today, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a “next phase” pandemic plan that includes easing restrictions and focusing on prevention and readiness for any future COVID-19 surges. Plus, a couple of shell-shaking climate updates and some auto-related Make Me Smiles to wrap up this Hollowed Out Shell Thursday.

Sign up for the Make Me Smart newsletter (or any other Marketplace newsletter) by Feb. 28 and be entered to win a signed Vintage Kai T-shirt.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:05 PM PST
11:36
5:06 PM PST
27:51
1:52 PM PST
1:50
7:28 AM PST
9:59
Feb 17, 2022
6:53
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Oil prices surge — vegetable oil, that is
Oil prices surge — vegetable oil, that is
Is there still dark money in Montana politics?
"Dark Money"
Is there still dark money in Montana politics?
Will the UK sanction Russian-owned assets over the Ukraine crisis?
Will the UK sanction Russian-owned assets over the Ukraine crisis?
How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?
How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?