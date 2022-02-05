The untold story behind January’s jobs report
January’s employment report was released today, and it showed the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs last month. The top-line numbers are shockingly good, but a closer look reveals troubling statistics for women hoping to return to the labor force. We discuss some of our takeaways from the report. Plus, there’s a troubling new dance trend on TikTok, and we play a round of our Friday favorite, Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “January jobs report shows ‘troubling’ signs for women’s economic recovery” from CNBC
- January jobs report 2022: U.S. adds 467,000 jobs, 4 percent unemployment from The Washington Post
- “Dystopic TikTok Trend Demands Amazon Workers Dance for Surveillance Cameras” from Vice
- America’s hot new job is being a rich person’s servant from The Atlantic
- “TurboTax teams with Coinbase to give you your 2022 tax refund in crypto” from Fast Company
- “Candy Makers Say Expect Shortages This Valentine’s Day” from The Wall Street Journal
- Government workers in Belgium no longer have to answer calls, emails after hours from NPR
- “Meta’s market value plunges by $230 billion in one day” from The Verge
If anything makes you smile over the weekend, or if you have questions or comments, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message. We’re at 508-827-6278 (508-UB-SMART. )
