ABOUT SHOW
The untold story behind January’s jobs report
Feb 4, 2022
Episode 594

The untold story behind January’s jobs report

Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty that's totally by the book!

January’s employment report was released today, and it showed the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs last month. The top-line numbers are shockingly good, but a closer look reveals troubling statistics for women hoping to return to the labor force. We discuss some of our takeaways from the report. Plus, there’s a troubling new dance trend on TikTok, and we play a round of our Friday favorite, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If anything makes you smile over the weekend, or if you have questions or comments, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message. We’re at 508-827-6278 (508-UB-SMART. )

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

