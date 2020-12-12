How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The Supreme Court roasts Trump’s “legal marshmallow”
Episode 339
Dec 11, 2020

The Supreme Court roasts Trump’s “legal marshmallow”

Plus: What Facebook can learn from Microsoft's antitrust case, where unused FSA money goes and a peek into Kai's DMs.

We talked a bit yesterday about the lawsuit out of Texas, cosigned by a surprisingly huge number of Republicans, seeking to turnover the presidential election. Well today — during our taping, as a matter of fact — the Supreme Court took just a few paragraphs to shoot the case down. On today’s show, Kai and Molly react in real-time. Plus: What Facebook can learn from Microsoft’s antitrust case, where unused FSA money goes and a peek into Kai’s DMs.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

