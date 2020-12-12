The Supreme Court roasts Trump’s “legal marshmallow”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We talked a bit yesterday about the lawsuit out of Texas, cosigned by a surprisingly huge number of Republicans, seeking to turnover the presidential election. Well today — during our taping, as a matter of fact — the Supreme Court took just a few paragraphs to shoot the case down. On today’s show, Kai and Molly react in real-time. Plus: What Facebook can learn from Microsoft’s antitrust case, where unused FSA money goes and a peek into Kai’s DMs.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What can Facebook learn from the attempt to break up Microsoft?” from Marketplace Tech
- “What You Can Do to Protect Your Dependent-Care FSA Cash” from The Wall Street Journal
- Let’s do the numbers on the certified election results
- “The Supreme Court Rejected Texas’s Last-Ditch Legal Challenge To Biden’s Win” from BuzzFeed News
- “Editorial: Don’t just deny Texas’ original action. Decimate it.” from SCOTUSblog
- “Facebook Announces Plan To Break Up U.S. Government Before It Becomes Too Powerful” from The Onion
- And this video:
“Make Me Smart” is powered by listeners like you — become a Marketplace Investor today!
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.
The team
Marketplace has you covered.
Get our face mask as a bonus gift today!