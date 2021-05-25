The streaming battle may be getting shaken, not stirred
Amazon may be acquiring MGM Studios, which is responsible for shows and movies like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo” and the James Bond franchise. If a deal does happen, it would be Amazon’s second-largest acquisition since its purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. We take a look at what that would mean for the media landscape in the wake of the recent AT&T-Discovery deal. Plus, New York City moves away from remote learning; vaccination sweepstakes; and pandemic pets.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Amazon to buy MGM? from The Wall Street Journal
- N.Y.C. Will Eliminate Remote Learning for Next School Year from The New York Times
- United Airlines giving away a chance to win free flights for a year — if you’re vaccinated from USA Today
- No, People Are Not Returning Pandemic Dogs in Droves from The New York Times
