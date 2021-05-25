The streaming battle may be getting shaken, not stirred

Amazon may be acquiring MGM Studios, which is responsible for shows and movies like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo” and the James Bond franchise. If a deal does happen, it would be Amazon’s second-largest acquisition since its purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. We take a look at what that would mean for the media landscape in the wake of the recent AT&T-Discovery deal. Plus, New York City moves away from remote learning; vaccination sweepstakes; and pandemic pets.

