Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The streaming battle may be getting shaken, not stirred
Episode 438
May 24, 2021

The streaming battle may be getting shaken, not stirred

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, NYC moves away from remote learning; vaccination sweepstakes; and pandemic pets.

Amazon may be acquiring MGM Studios, which is responsible for shows and movies like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo” and the James Bond franchise. If a deal does happen, it would be Amazon’s second-largest acquisition since its purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. We take a look at what that would mean for the media landscape in the wake of the recent AT&T-Discovery deal. Plus, New York City moves away from remote learning; vaccination sweepstakes; and pandemic pets.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Cheers to making it through this year! Donate today to get our new Mason jar mug and “Stonktails” recipe book: marketplace.org/givesmart

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Who's following up on corporate pledges of diversity?
Who's following up on corporate pledges of diversity?
Are vaccinations getting people to spend? Maybe not yet.
Are vaccinations getting people to spend? Maybe not yet.

Help us do the numbers.
Support news you rely on from voices you trust.

Donate today
A year later, how are corporations doing on promises they made to fight for racial justice?
Race and Economy
A year later, how are corporations doing on promises they made to fight for racial justice?