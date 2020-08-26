SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The stock market is not the economy, exhibit 3,443.62
Episode 264
Aug 25, 2020

The stock market is not the economy, exhibit 3,443.62

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Do we have to say it again? The virus is the economy.

The S&P 500 closed at another record high today at 3,443.62. The NASDAQ hit a record high, too. The Dow is well on its way.

But the pandemic keeps taking lives, new unemployment claims rose again and consumer confidence has taken a dive. If you listen to our show, you know we’re fond of saying, “The stock market is not the economy.” Because it isn’t: The wealthiest 10% of Americans now own 87% of stocks and mutual funds in the market.

So what is going on? Why are the stock market and the economy diverging so sharply? To find out, we called up New York Times markets reporter Matt Phillips. He’s been writing about the disconnect and how, for many Americans, the behavior of the market became a popular indicator of overall economic health.

Later, we’ll debate the fracas at Syracuse University and the pros and cons of an astroid hitting our planet. Plus, a bunch of listeners wrote in to tell us what the pandemic isn’t screwing up for them; we’ll share some of their answers.

When you’re done listening, tell your Echo device to “make me smart” for our daily explainers — this week we’re talking about the 19th Amendment, the NBA bubble and more. Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter! You can find the latest issue here.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Why “America’s pumpkin queen” stayed on the land where she grew up
Shelf Life
Why “America’s pumpkin queen” stayed on the land where she grew up
Secrets for starting a business
Million Bazillion
Secrets for starting a business
No interest, no payments required on federal student loans until 2021
COVID-19
No interest, no payments required on federal student loans until 2021