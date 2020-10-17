Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

The real “October surprise”
Episode 301
Oct 16, 2020

The real “October surprise”

... was all the votes we cast along the way.

Today we’re geeking out about early numbers from the U.S. Elections Project. Voters have already cast more than 23 million ballots, more than 16% of the 2016 turnout. Wild. Also on the docket: the latest data on women being pushed out of the workforce, Trump’s flip-flop on wildfire aid and the best Zoom class of the week.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the livestream on YouTube today! Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

