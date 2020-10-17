The real “October surprise”
Today we’re geeking out about early numbers from the U.S. Elections Project. Voters have already cast more than 23 million ballots, more than 16% of the 2016 turnout. Wild. Also on the docket: the latest data on women being pushed out of the workforce, Trump’s flip-flop on wildfire aid and the best Zoom class of the week.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- Those early voting stats from the U.S. Elections Project.
- “We regret to inform you that Larry Kudlow is saying things again” from Politico
- “Trump Reverses Decision to Reject California’s Request for Wildfire Relief” from The New York Times
- “To the 865,000 women who left the workforce last month …” from NBC News
- “A shocking number of women dropped out of the workforce last month” from CNN
- Finally, that hilarious Zoom video from the second-graders left alone on the call:
