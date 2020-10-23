Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

The real cause of the coronavirus recession
Episode 305
Oct 22, 2020

The real cause of the coronavirus recession

On today's show, a case study in the economic effects of COVID-19 in Iowa. Plus: Elon Musk, infosec and Kiss.

Iowa has never had a statewide mask mandate, and it lifted its few restrictions earlier than a lot of other states. But economic recovery has been slow, suggesting that this downturn is due more to individual choices than the lockdowns put in place by blue states, as some Republicans have suggested. Today, we’ll talk about a case study around Iowa in The New York Times. Plus: Elon Musk, infosec and Kiss.

Heres a list of everything we talked about today:

Don’t forget about our weekly happy hour episode live on YouTube tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern! Subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
