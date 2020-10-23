The real cause of the coronavirus recession
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Iowa has never had a statewide mask mandate, and it lifted its few restrictions earlier than a lot of other states. But economic recovery has been slow, suggesting that this downturn is due more to individual choices than the lockdowns put in place by blue states, as some Republicans have suggested. Today, we’ll talk about a case study around Iowa in The New York Times. Plus: Elon Musk, infosec and Kiss.
Heres a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Twitter and White House deny claims that researcher hacked Trump’s account” from The Verge
- “Tesla plays smoke and mirrors with profits again” from MarketWatch
- “Iowa Never Locked Down. Its Economy Is Struggling Anyway.” from The New York Times
- “Gene Simmons Is Kissing His L.A. Mansion Goodbye” from The Wall Street Journal
Don’t forget about our weekly happy hour episode live on YouTube tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern! Subscribe so you don’t miss out.
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.