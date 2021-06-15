The pandemic’s knock-on effects

American corporations were already borrowing a lot before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, with the economy all but ground to a halt and money even cheaper, they took on even more debt. On today’s show, we’ll talk about what that means, along with another unexpected dimension of this economy reopening: National Parks packed to the … hills.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.