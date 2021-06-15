The pandemic’s knock-on effects
American corporations were already borrowing a lot before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, with the economy all but ground to a halt and money even cheaper, they took on even more debt. On today’s show, we’ll talk about what that means, along with another unexpected dimension of this economy reopening: National Parks packed to the … hills.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Pandemic Hangover: $11 Trillion in Corporate Debt” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Vaccines Offer Significant Protection Against Covid-19 Delta Variant, U.K. Analysis Shows” also from the Journal
- “National Parks Are Overcrowded and Closing Their Gates” from, that’s right, The Wall Street Journal
- “‘Ted Lasso’: How Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe Created the Show’s Transatlantic Theme Song and Score” from The Hollywood Reporter
- “Amtrak USA Rail Pass Offers 30 Days of Travel for $299” from Insider
- And this glitch in the simulation
