The money behind the infrastructure bill

Senators keep referring to the bipartisan infrastructure deal as a $1.2 trillion package. One listener wants to know, if only $500 billion is considered new spending, where does the other $500 billion come from? We’ll break it down. We’ll also answer your questions about who’s picking up the tab for unvaccinated Americans’ weekly COVID-19 tests. Plus, we’ll explain why so many Olympic athletes are broke.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “The Price of Olympic Glory” from Vox
- “What’s in the $1.2 Trillion Senate Infrastructure Package” from The Washington Post
- “How The Infrastructure Bill Aims to Tackle Climate Change” from “Marketplace”
- “New Rule Raises Question: Who’ll Pay for All the Covid Tests?” from The New York Times
- “Germany Will Stop Paying for Virus Tests for People Choosing to Remain Unvaccinated” from The New York Times
