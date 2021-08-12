The money behind the infrastructure bill

Senators keep referring to the bipartisan infrastructure deal as a $1.2 trillion package. One listener wants to know, if only $500 billion is considered new spending, where does the other $500 billion come from? We’ll break it down. We’ll also answer your questions about who’s picking up the tab for unvaccinated Americans’ weekly COVID-19 tests. Plus, we’ll explain why so many Olympic athletes are broke.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).