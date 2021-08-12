Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The money behind the infrastructure bill
Aug 11, 2021
Episode 494

Plus, we'll answer your questions about Olympic athletes' paychecks, or lack thereof, and who will pay for all those weekly COVID-19 tests.

Senators keep referring to the bipartisan infrastructure deal as a $1.2 trillion package. One listener wants to know, if only $500 billion is considered new spending, where does the other $500 billion come from? We’ll break it down. We’ll also answer your questions about who’s picking up the tab for unvaccinated Americans’ weekly COVID-19 tests. Plus, we’ll explain why so many Olympic athletes are broke. 

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today: 

