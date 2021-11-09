The infrastructure bill is an “unqualified huge deal”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
After years and years of trying, Congress finally came through with a bipartisan infrastructure bill. On the show today, we’ll discuss what’s actually in the bill and what it means for the economy. Plus, you may have noticed more and more businesses are pulling back on what they offer their customers without reducing their prices. Well, it’s not your imagination, it’s a thing dubbed “skimpflation.” And, finally, we end the show on a literal smile!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Roads, transit, internet: What’s in the infrastructure bill” from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- “Countries’ climate pledges built on flawed data, Post investigation finds” from The Washington Post
- “Moms with access to remote work were most likely to leave their jobs in pandemic, new research shows” from The 19th
- Opinion | “American Airlines’ cancellations are a window into why people are so upset with the economy” from The Washington Post
- Here’s a photo of a smiley face on the side of a hill in Oregon
- Video: Jurassic Park but with a cat!
Don’t miss tomorrow’s deep dive into the Great Resignation. If you’ve quit your job during the pandemic, we want to hear from you. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.