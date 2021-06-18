Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The Fed is changing how it thinks about this economy
Episode 456
Jun 17, 2021

The Fed is changing how it thinks about this economy

Plus: An update on that couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters and the nuances of America's newest federal holiday.

We’re going to get a little wonkier than usual today, because there’s a complex but important change happening in the way the Federal Reserve seems to think about the labor market and this economy more broadly. Plus: An update on that couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters and the nuances of America’s newest federal holiday.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

