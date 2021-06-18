The Fed is changing how it thinks about this economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We’re going to get a little wonkier than usual today, because there’s a complex but important change happening in the way the Federal Reserve seems to think about the labor market and this economy more broadly. Plus: An update on that couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters and the nuances of America’s newest federal holiday.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “St. Louis gun-waving couple plead guilty to misdemeanor charges” from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- “Beyond The Phillips Curve: A Dynamic Approach To Communicating Assessments of ‘Maximum Employment’” on Medium
- Marketplace’s “Race and Economy” series
- “This Is the Story of a Man Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Every Day for Nearly a Year” from The New York Times
- “Biden signs bill into law making Juneteenth a national holiday” from CNN
- “How Juneteenth becomes commercial” from Politico
- And here’s a link to join our fan-run Discord server
Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.