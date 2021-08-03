The eviction moratorium blame game
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The federal eviction moratorium expired at the end of July, meaning potentially millions of struggling renters could lose their homes. On today’s show, we’ll pick apart the finger pointing between the White House and congressional leadership over who let the moratorium lapse and what’s next for renters and landlords. Plus: the Ozarks, wolf turns and mysterious jetpack pilots.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden play hot potato with evictions, pointing fingers over who should extend the moratorium” from Insider
- “What’s next for struggling renters now that the eviction ban has expired” from CNN
- “U.S. hits Biden’s vaccination goal a month late, with 70 percent of adults receiving at least one shot” from The Washington Post” from The Washington Post
- “‘What’s Covid?’ Why People at America’s Hardest-Partying Lake Are Not About to Get Vaccinated” from Politico
- “‘The Jetpack Guy Is Back’: Los Angeles Sighting Draws an Inquiry, Again” from The New York Times
- “Why the “wolf turn” is such a big deal” from Vox
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.