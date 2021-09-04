The end of a long week
The destruction left by Hurricane Ida has sharpened the focus on infrastructure and climate resilience in the United States. We discuss the importance of the Senate-approved infrastructure bill in speeding up the fight against climate change. We also talk about the emerging corporate responses to the Texas abortion law and some worrying statistics in the latest jobs report. And finally, join us for another round of our Friday game, Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Ida churns up tension on infrastructure vs. climate change” from Politico
- “Hurricane Ida, Wildfires Prod Congress on Resiliency” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Joe Manchin Condemns Anti-Fossil Fuel Provisions in Infrastructure Bill” from Newsweek
- “At August’s Rate, It Will Take Women 9 Years to Regain the Jobs They Lost in the Pandemic” from the National Women’s Law Center
- “TikTok Users and Coders Flood Texas Abortion Site With Fake Tips” from The New York Times
- “Uber and Lyft Will Cover Legal Fees for Drivers Sued Under Texas Abortion Law” from USA Today
- “Zoom adds donation option to its list of features” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Reddit bans anti-vaccine subreddit r/NoNewNormal after site-wide protest” from The Verge
- “Calls for unionization are brewing at Starbucks” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Ikea gets into the resale game” from “Marketplace”
