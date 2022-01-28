Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The economy’s growing, but the pandemic’s still here
Jan 27, 2022
Episode 588

The economy’s growing, but the pandemic’s still here

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Get ready for a shell check.

Apple announced it had a great quarter, and GDP grew last year, too. But these numbers don’t tell the whole story. Gross domestic product has its limitations, and Kai talks about what he looks for when he wants to know how our economy is doing. Plus, our shells are feeling a little hollow following a grim reminder of the pandemic’s impact heading into year three. So to end the show, we’ve got a Make Me Smile that will hopefully make you dance!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Don’t forget, our newsletter drops every Friday. Sign up at Marketplace.org/newsletters.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:45 PM PST
15:12
4:15 PM PST
27:00
2:01 PM PST
1:50
7:25 AM PST
6:56
Jan 27, 2022
5:21
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation