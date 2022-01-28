The economy’s growing, but the pandemic’s still here
Apple announced it had a great quarter, and GDP grew last year, too. But these numbers don’t tell the whole story. Gross domestic product has its limitations, and Kai talks about what he looks for when he wants to know how our economy is doing. Plus, our shells are feeling a little hollow following a grim reminder of the pandemic’s impact heading into year three. So to end the show, we’ve got a Make Me Smile that will hopefully make you dance!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “We Need to Talk About Covid, Part 1” from The New York Times
- “15-month-old dies of COVID, becoming youngest LA County resident to die from virus” from Fox Los Angeles
- “U.S. economy grew 1.7% in 4th quarter, capping a strong year” from The New York Times
- “Apple revenue pops 11% to $123.9 billion despite supply chain concerns” from CNBC
- “As Russia Threatens Ukraine, Europe Scrambles to Secure Gas Supply” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Biden’s Berlin Gas Airlift” from The Wall Street Journal
- “SpaceX Rocket Part to Crash Into Moon 7 Years After Launch” from The New York Times
- “Jon Batiste – Freedom“
