The downsides of SPACs
SPACs have been all the hotness on Wall Street this year. These special purpose acquisition companies help businesses sell shares to the public faster than the traditional IPO process as well as bypass some of the regulatory hurdles. But one listener wants to know, what can go wrong when you “SPAC it”? We’ll explain the upsides and downsides of SPACs. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about who’s making money on disinformation, China versus Big Tech and why canning lids are so hard to find right now.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- Our episode on SPACS
- “Bill Ackman’s SPAC Gets Sued” from The New York Times
- “Why is China targeting its own internet companies?” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “China Wants Manufacturing — Not the Internet — to Lead the Economy” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Disinformation for Hire, a Shadow Industry, Is Quietly Booming” from The New York Times
- “The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online” from The New York Times
- Our episode with disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz
- “Local canners in a pickle over ongoing canning-lid shortage” from Inforum
- “Shortage of Canning Lids Proves Costly” from The New York Times archives
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
