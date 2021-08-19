Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The downsides of SPACs
Aug 18, 2021
Episode 499

The downsides of SPACs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, we'll answer your questions about China's crackdown on Big Tech and the ongoing canning-lid shortage!

SPACs have been all the hotness on Wall Street this year. These special purpose acquisition companies help businesses sell shares to the public faster than the traditional IPO process as well as bypass some of the regulatory hurdles. But one listener wants to know, what can go wrong when you “SPAC it”? We’ll explain the upsides and downsides of SPACs. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about who’s making money on disinformation, China versus Big Tech and why canning lids are so hard to find right now. 

Here’s everything we talked about: 

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Ford wants more online, made-to-order sales. What does that mean for dealerships?
Ford wants more online, made-to-order sales. What does that mean for dealerships?
Business districts face an uncertain future as return-to-office is delayed
Business districts face an uncertain future as return-to-office is delayed
Reusable cups are slowly making a comeback
Reusable cups are slowly making a comeback