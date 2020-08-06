Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The data collection ‘arms race’
Episode 250
Aug 5, 2020

The data collection ‘arms race’

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll talk about it on this week's Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus: contact tracing, supply shockwaves and alpacas.

Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok — owned by Beijing-based ByteDance — amid much handwringing over the data the app collects. And while TikTok’s fate may ultimately be decided by the obscure Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, it seemed worth asking: Why is it so important to keep data collection domestic? There are certainly plenty of American apps collecting information on their users, too. We’ll talk about that and more on this week’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus: contact tracing, supply shockwaves and alpacas.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
The $600-a-week unemployment aid expired, but millions are still being laid off
Unemployment 2020
The $600-a-week unemployment aid expired, but millions are still being laid off
Congress isn't just wrestling with a coronavirus relief package — it has a budget to pass, too
Congress isn't just wrestling with a coronavirus relief package — it has a budget to pass, too
4 things to know about the committee behind the Microsoft-TikTok deadline
TikTok
4 things to know about the committee behind the Microsoft-TikTok deadline
Unemployment benefits are all over the map
Unemployment 2020
Unemployment benefits are all over the map