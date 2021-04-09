The cost of hygiene theater
You can stop cleaning your groceries now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirmed this week what scientists have known for months: COVID-19 is spread primarily through the air, and everyone can tone it down with the wipes and disinfecting sprays. But what could individuals and businesses have been doing while the CDC waited to let us know? Kimberly Adams and Meghan McCarty Carino talk about it, along with the latest disturbing testimony in Derek Chauvin’s trial. But we’re not all hollowed out today. We’ll also chat about LeVar Burton, “Jeopardy!” and anime for Anglophiles.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Chauvin trial: Breathing experts pinpoints moment when ‘the light goes out of his body’” from MPR News
- “Expert: ‘That’s the moment the life goes out of his body:’ Derek Chauvin kept knee on neck for 3½ minutes after George Floyd drew last breath” from the Star Tribune
- “‘Awful but Lawful’” by Charles M. Blow in The New York Times
- “Has the Era of Overzealous Cleaning Finally Come to an End?” from The New York Times
- “‘Reading Rainbow’s’ LeVar Burton wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ — and fans have created a petition to get him there” from CBS News
- “Top 10 Anime Set in England” from Honey’s Anime, plus this listener rec
- “Escape to the Chateau”
