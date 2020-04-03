As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 163
Apr 2, 2020
The coronavirus economy numbers are getting big
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
... So big that it's starting to feel hard to grasp the damage this pandemic is doing.
Subscribe on
… So big that it’s starting to feel hard to grasp the damage this pandemic is doing. Like the 7% gross domestic product drop in the second quarter, the more than 6 million new unemployment claims, or … a 9% year-over-year increase in cruise bookings? We’ll break it down. Plus: Dolly Parton reads to your kids.
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.