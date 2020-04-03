COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

The coronavirus economy numbers are getting big
Episode 163
Apr 2, 2020

The coronavirus economy numbers are getting big

... So big that it's starting to feel hard to grasp the damage this pandemic is doing.

… So big that it's starting to feel hard to grasp the damage this pandemic is doing. Like the 7% gross domestic product drop in the second quarter, the more than 6 million new unemployment claims, or … a 9% year-over-year increase in cruise bookings? We'll break it down. Plus: Dolly Parton reads to your kids

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
