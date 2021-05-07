Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The chip shortage could mess up your summer vacation
Episode 427
May 6, 2021

The chip shortage could mess up your summer vacation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Berkshire Hathaway gets Y2K'd, the Fed talks about "meme stocks" and condors make a mess.

As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, there’s been something of a global chip-demic brewing. And like the pandemic, a semiconductor shortage has knock-on effects you might not expect — like not enough rental cars to go around. How will this affect the pent-up demand for post-vaccination travel this summer? We’ll talk about it. Plus: Berkshire Hathaway gets Y2K’d, the Fed talks about “meme stocks” and condors make a mess.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Check out all the thank-you gifts at $5 a month and keep “Make Me Smart” going strong when you donate today: marketplace.org/givesmart

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
"The future of work is flexibility." Discuss.
"The future of work is flexibility." Discuss.
Will employers change your salary if you move to a cheaper area?
COVID-19
Will employers change your salary if you move to a cheaper area?

Your favorites,
now $5/month! 
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.

GIVE NOW
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.
COVID & Unemployment
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.