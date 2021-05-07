The chip shortage could mess up your summer vacation
As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, there’s been something of a global chip-demic brewing. And like the pandemic, a semiconductor shortage has knock-on effects you might not expect — like not enough rental cars to go around. How will this affect the pent-up demand for post-vaccination travel this summer? We’ll talk about it. Plus: Berkshire Hathaway gets Y2K’d, the Fed talks about “meme stocks” and condors make a mess.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Rental Companies Buy Up Used Cars as Chip Crisis Get Worse” from Bloomberg
- “The Chip Shortage Keeps Getting Worse. Why Can’t We Just Make More?” also from Bloomberg
- “Fed Says Covid Is Major Financial Risk, Asset Prices Vulnerable to ‘Significant Declines’” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Meme Stocks and Archegos: Fed Calls Out Financial Weak Spots” from The New York Times
- If you want to read the Fed’s Financial Stability Report yourself, here it is.
- Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price
- “Endangered California condors ‘absolutely trash’ woman’s house, won’t leave” from SFGate
- You can see more photos on Seana Lyn’s Twitter thread
