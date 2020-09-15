SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The Barry Bonds theory of climate change
Episode 277
Sep 14, 2020

The Barry Bonds theory of climate change

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A new way to talk to folks who say there's no global warming because it's cold where they live.

The West Coast of the United States is burning, and chewable air is making its way into neighboring states. This is climate change. But we get it … it’s hard to talk to your loved ones about global warming when they’re thinking about the snow they might get this winter. What was that about warming again? So today we’re going to propose a new way of talking about the climate crisis — it puts whatever climate you’re in on steroids. It’s not all doom and gloom through, because we get to hear Paul Rudd say face masks are “beast.”

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Amazon continues hiring spree to meet demand from pandemic
COVID-19
Amazon continues hiring spree to meet demand from pandemic
For 2 California volunteer firefighters, the losses hit home
For 2 California volunteer firefighters, the losses hit home
Black women are thriving in Detroit's business ecosystem
Black women are thriving in Detroit's business ecosystem
The potential for global cooperation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Fast-Track Vaccines
The potential for global cooperation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution