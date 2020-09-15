The Barry Bonds theory of climate change
The West Coast of the United States is burning, and chewable air is making its way into neighboring states. This is climate change. But we get it … it’s hard to talk to your loved ones about global warming when they’re thinking about the snow they might get this winter. What was that about warming again? So today we’re going to propose a new way of talking about the climate crisis — it puts whatever climate you’re in on steroids. It’s not all doom and gloom through, because we get to hear Paul Rudd say face masks are “beast.”
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- This smoke model from NASA and the National Weather Service, noted by reporters on the East Coast.
- The national air quality map
- “How the smoke from the West Coast fires is affecting our East Coast fall weather” from WJLA in Washington, D.C.
- “Scientists find possible sign of life on Venus” from Axios
- “Israelis angered by nationwide coronavirus lockdown: ‘They are punishing us’” from CBS News
- Finally, the state of New York and Paul Rudd’s mask PSA:
