The $750 question
Episode 287
Sep 28, 2020

The $750 question

What does President Trump pay in income taxes? We're starting to find out.

How much has President Donald Trump paid in income taxes? We’ve been waiting since the 2016 primaries for his returns, and The New York Times finally dropped years of tax data in a bombshell report showing exactly how Trump has avoided paying much at all. Ahead of tomorrow’s episode all about the tax code more broadly, we’ll spend some time today scratching at the surface of the revelations. Plus: targeted ads, fat bears and a pumpkin spice update.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

