How much has President Donald Trump paid in income taxes? We’ve been waiting since the 2016 primaries for his returns, and The New York Times finally dropped years of tax data in a bombshell report showing exactly how Trump has avoided paying much at all. Ahead of tomorrow’s episode all about the tax code more broadly, we’ll spend some time today scratching at the surface of the revelations. Plus: targeted ads, fat bears and a pumpkin spice update.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Experience the excitement of survival of the fattest when Fat Bear Week 2020 begins Wednesday, September 30th! Matchups will be open for voting from 12 – 10 p.m. Eastern (8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Alaska).https://t.co/R3OEcgZ6T9#FatBearWeek #BearCam #ParkScience #KatmaiNPP pic.twitter.com/C2u6tajJ6D — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 25, 2020

Finally, we hit our $100,000 goal for our spring pledge drive, but now Molly Wood has thrown out a new challenge for our stretch goal. Give now at marketplace.org/givesmart!