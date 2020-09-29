The $750 question
How much has President Donald Trump paid in income taxes? We’ve been waiting since the 2016 primaries for his returns, and The New York Times finally dropped years of tax data in a bombshell report showing exactly how Trump has avoided paying much at all. Ahead of tomorrow’s episode all about the tax code more broadly, we’ll spend some time today scratching at the surface of the revelations. Plus: targeted ads, fat bears and a pumpkin spice update.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- The New York Times’ massive package on 20 years of Trump’s tax data
- “18 Revelations From a Trove of Trump Tax Records,” a shorter version also from The New York Times
- “Revealed: Trump campaign strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting in 2016” from Channel 4, the British network
- “Why Don’t We Just Ban Targeted Advertising?” from Wired
- “Ban Targeted Advertising” from The New Republic
- “Starbucks isn’t selling its Pumpkin Spice Latte at hundreds of stores in the Middle East this year” from Business Insider
- The National Park Service’s Fat Bear bracket
