Texas deep freeze Part 2?
Jan 20, 2022
Episode 583

Texas deep freeze Part 2?

Our Texan fill-in host has thoughts.

Temperatures in Texas are tumbling this week, and occasional host Andy Uhler is getting flashbacks from last year’s deep freeze. We’ll talk about what Texas has and hasn’t done to prevent another disaster. Plus, we’re feeling a little hollowed out after we learned what some college students think the average American earns. To lighten the mood, we jump on the Worldle bandwagon!

Here is everything we talked about today: 

Don’t forget, our newsletter drops every Friday. Sign up at Marketplace.org/newsletters.

