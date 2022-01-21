Texas deep freeze Part 2?
Temperatures in Texas are tumbling this week, and occasional host Andy Uhler is getting flashbacks from last year’s deep freeze. We’ll talk about what Texas has and hasn’t done to prevent another disaster. Plus, we’re feeling a little hollowed out after we learned what some college students think the average American earns. To lighten the mood, we jump on the Worldle bandwagon!
Here is everything we talked about today:
- “The Texas Electric Grid Failure Was a Warm-up” from TexasMonthly
- “Cold Sends Texas Natural Gas Supplies Plunging for Second Time This Month” from Bloomberg
- “A professor said her students think Americans make six figures on average. That’s a long way off.” from The Washington Post
- “Building a Better America—One Wealth Quintile at a Time” from the Association for Psychological Science
- “The Misperception of Racial Economic Inequality” also from The Association for Phycological Science
- “Absurdle is like Wordle but it fights back” from PC Gamer
- “M&M characters redesigned for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” Mars announces” from CBS News
