Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The super-sized happy hour episode
Episode 306
Oct 23, 2020

The super-sized happy hour episode

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Much like Kai's impending RV trip, this episode covers a lot of ground.

Look: It’s Friday, we’re having beers and talking about the news. Much like Kai’s prospective RV trip, this episode covers a lot of ground. We’ll talk about the latest early voting numbers, Bay Area property taxes and get a crash course in why direct democracy is — and this is the poli sci term — “stupid.” All that and much more on this super-sized episode. Have a great weekend everybody!

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the livestream! Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss the next one.

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
Financial infidelity
This Is Uncomfortable
Financial infidelity
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?
COVID-19
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?