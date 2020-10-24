The super-sized happy hour episode
Look: It’s Friday, we’re having beers and talking about the news. Much like Kai’s prospective RV trip, this episode covers a lot of ground. We’ll talk about the latest early voting numbers, Bay Area property taxes and get a crash course in why direct democracy is — and this is the poli sci term — “stupid.” All that and much more on this super-sized episode. Have a great weekend everybody!
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- Live early voting data from the United States Election Project
- “Trump Issues Order Giving Him More Leeway to Hire and Fire Federal Workers” from The New York Times
- This map of Proposition 13 subsidies in the Bay Area
- More on Proposition 13 and everything else on California’s ballot this election
- Our episode about money in politics from earlier this week, in case you missed it.
- A tweet from McDonald’s corporate account
- “Road trippers can rejoice as RVshare raises over $100 million to grow its RV rental business” from Tech Crunch
