Stop talking about how great moms are and help them instead
We’ve been covering COVID-19’s impact on women in the workforce for a while, and this New York Times profile of three moms “on the brink” hit close to home. Today, we take a step back and look at how these women and their struggles are being framed and reckoned with. Plus: More SPAC news, Valentine’s Day plans and the coverage of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Marjorie Taylor Greene harangues Democrats, the media, some GOP after getting booted off committees” from NBC News
- And the other view of that presser
- “Three American mothers on the brink” from The New York Times
- Our episode from September, “Coronavirus is pushing women out of work”
- “DNA-testing firm 23andMe to go public through Branson-backed SPAC in a $3.5 billion deal” from CNBC
- “U.S. falls out of top 10 in measure of innovation” from Marketplace
- And a book recommendation: “Kill Switch” by Adam Jentleson
Thanks to everyone who joined us for the live happy hour taping on YouTube! Join us next Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern —subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
