States offer the unvaccinated a shot at glory
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Earlier today, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California would be joining the slew of states that are offering incentives to encourage vaccinations, which have been steadily declining. Folks who have already received their shots are also eligible for the prizes, which range from a $50 grocery card to a grand prize of $1.5 million. Plus, a big boost in crypto, big moves in the Indy 500, and AMC to the mooooon!
Here’s everything we talked about on today’s show:
- California launches incentive program for COVID vaccinations from the Los Angeles Times
- a16z Crypto Fund Balloons to $2 Billion from Newcomer
- AMC Stock Is Soaring, Leaving GameStop in the Dust from Barron’s
- On This Indianapolis 500 Team, the Boss Is a Woman. So Is the Driver. And the Mechanic. And the Engineer. from The Wall Street Journal
- Industry groups sue to stop Florida’s new social media law from The Verge
“Make Me Smart” is powered by listeners like you. Become a Marketplace Investor today to help us reach our fundraising goal: marketplace.com/givesmart
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.
The team
It’s your last chance!
Donate before midnight TONIGHT to help us reach our Investor goal.