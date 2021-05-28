Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
The clock is ticking! Help us reach our Investor goal. GIVE NOW
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
States offer the unvaccinated a shot at glory
Episode 442
May 27, 2021

States offer the unvaccinated a shot at glory

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, a big boost in crypto, big moves in the Indy 500, and some stonks

Earlier today, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California would be joining the slew of states that are offering incentives to encourage vaccinations, which have been steadily declining. Folks who have already received their shots are also eligible for the prizes, which range from a $50 grocery card to a grand prize of $1.5 million. Plus, a big boost in crypto, big moves in the Indy 500, and AMC to the mooooon!

Here’s everything we talked about on today’s show:

“Make Me Smart” is powered by listeners like you. Become a Marketplace Investor today to help us reach our fundraising goal: marketplace.com/givesmart

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Why corporate America is making room in the C-suite for CSOs
Why corporate America is making room in the C-suite for CSOs
With Americans itching to travel, the second new low-cost airline this year is taking to the skies
With Americans itching to travel, the second new low-cost airline this year is taking to the skies

It’s your last chance!
Donate before midnight TONIGHT to help us reach our Investor goal.

Give Now
U.S. triggers formal dispute against Canadian dairy practices
U.S. triggers formal dispute against Canadian dairy practices